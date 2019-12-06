Family members of escaped Nashville teen accused of helping him on the run

Nashville Metro police said they arrested four people in connection to one of the teens who escaped the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night.

Three family members and one family friend of Calvin Howse are accused of helping him elude police after he escaped the facility, WTVF reported.

Howse, 15, along with Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17 and Brandon Caruthers, 17, all escaped the center. Officials said the teens were out of their cells cleaning when their supervisor left the group to break up a fight in another area of the facility. Police said the four then got on an open elevator and convinced a staff member to send the elevator to an unsecured area, which allowed them to walk out of the building.

On Sunday, Howse and Wright were caught in Madison and taken back into custody. Officials said the two are being kept separately from each other.

Police said, while Howse was on the run his mother Danielle Horton, 33, cousin Tyrone Anderson, 29, sister Jasmine Howse, 18 and family friend Brandi 'Lyonn' Hawkins, 35, each helped in the escape.

WTVF reported Horton, Anderson and Lyon were arrested overnight on charges of being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape. Their bonds were set a $10,000. Jasmine Hawkins will face the same charges and turned herself in Friday morning.

Officials said when Howse was arrested on Tuesday a cell phone was discovered that contained evidence that led police to believe Horton knew where her son was and helped him get food and other items while he stayed with Jasmine Howse and Tyrone Anderson.

Anderson reportedly gave Howse access to his WiFi account so he could get on the Internet. According to police, Lyonn is accused of letting Howse sleep at her place and helped his mother get him food.

Howse was originally in the facility for robbery and gun possession charges.

Officials said two teens, Caruthers and Marsh, are still on the run. Police said they are actively searching for them. If you have any information on the teen's locations contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

