Family of George Floyd pursuing independent autopsy

The attorney for the family of George Floyd says they are seeking an independent autopsy after findings by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Attorney Benjamin Crump said the preliminary results released by the medical examiner show Floyd's cause of death to be the "combined effects of Mr. Floyd's being restrained by police, underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system."

AUTOPSY STATEMENT: The legal team representing the family of George Floyd has issued the following statement related to the preliminary autopsy findings by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. #GeorgeFloyd #SayHisName #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/2szasXwiz8 — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 30, 2020

Crump's statement lists Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Alleca Wilson as the independent examiners performing the autopsy. Crump says the autopsy will be performed in Minneapolis over the next few days.

Hennepin County's full autopsy report is still pending, but preliminary findings say Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.