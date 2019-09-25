Family of man killed by KPD officer asks for records, threatens legal action

A letter released by the law office working with the family of a man shot and killed by a Knoxville Police Department asks Knoxville officials for the records surrounding their family member's death.

Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was shot killed in an officer-involved shooting on August 26. Investigators said police responded to 1716 Merchants Drive that evening for reports of a hit-and-run situation. While there, police said they got in an altercation with a suspect, which resulted in a shooting.

Officials identified the officer involved as Ofc. Dylan Williams. Williams released a statement via his attorney stating that he feared for his life.

Since the shooting, Pheap's family has been active in the community, hosting a rally and attending a council meeting to discuss police body cameras for KPD officers.

However, the family said the City of Knoxville and Knox County have not been cooperative in releasing information to the family about the exact circumstances surrounding Pheap's death.

A letter released to WVLT by the Baker Law Firm addressed to city and county officials said, "We're sure you all agree that Mr. Pheap's family is entitled to know the facts surrounding his death."

The letter said on September 9 the family asks for multiple records from the city including: the 911 call of the hit-and-run, the police report and all witness reports of the hit-and-run, cruiser video of the hit-and-run, Pheap's autopsy, witness statements on the shooting and medical records of Pheap following the shooting.

"While we did not expect to receive all of the materials we requested...we certainly believed that a good-faith repsonse would have resulted in the production of more than Officer Williams' personnel file. It is, therefore, highly disappointing...that both of our local law enforcement agencies and their legal advisors have largely opted against transparency, buried their heads in the sand, and chosen secrecy instead."

"Please consider this our final request that you produce all non-exempt records that should have fairly been produced in response to our requests...If we have not received satisfactory responses from the city and/or the county by the close of business on Friday...we will file a petition in the Chancery Court or Knox County next week seeking the records."

