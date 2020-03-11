Family pets injured from tornadoes get medical help, forever home

Many are having to cope with missing linked to last week's deadly tornadoes, which tore through middle and east Tennessee. Tennesseans are doing the best they can to reunite pets and owners, and to find homes for those animals hurt and abandoned.

Many are having to cope with missing and lost pets linked to last weeks deadly tornadoes, which tore through middle and east Tennessee. / Source: WVLT

For some in Putnam County who can not go back home, they're finding a little comfort in reuniting with their pets at Copeland Veterinary Hospital. From cats, dogs and bunnies belonging to little girls, volunteers and first responders dropped them off one-by-one.

The hospital's administrator, Kristin Gunnels, said some pets didn't make it, while others were treated and went home with new owners.

Gunnels also said the clinic saw some tragic situations in the last week, but won't stop doing their part.

"Truthfully, the best feeling in the world is when we find one and their owner and you can just see the relief. They'll start crying and saying how much they are heartbroken, this is a member of their family that they lost and to be able to facilitate that and some tiny way to where you're able to bring the joy in that sense of peace back into someone's life is just huge," she said.

The clinic has seen 27 animals and counting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

