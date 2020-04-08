Family remembers stabbing victim: Nettie Spencer

Family and friends are grieving the loss of the three women killed in an attack in East Knox County Tuesday morning.

(WVLT)

A truck driver from North Carolina is suspected of stabbing four women. He was killed by a Knox County deputy after he refused to drop his knife.

One woman, a customer at the Pilot was injured. She was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The three women who were killed have been identified as Nettie Spencer, Joyce Whaley, and Patricia Denise Neebe. They were employees at the Pilot where the attack happened.

Nettie Spencer was 41 years old. She was a mother of three kids, wife, sister, and a daughter. Spencer worked as a manager at Pilot for almost a decade and considered her coworkers to be extended family.

Her aunt Susan Brown says she was a truly selfless person who loved getting to help people at her job.

"She was a very kind person. He had a good heart on her," said Brown.

She doesn’t understand why someone would have tried to hurt Spencer.

"She would do anything for anybody. I mean, she would’ve if that man if he would’ve wanted something, she would’ve gave it to him. He didn’t have to do all that, she would give it to him and say here you go, sir, thank you go on and do your job. That’s what the kind of person she was." said Brown.

The family still wants answers as to what would make this attack happen. So far, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not revealed a possible answer. The FBI now also assisting the TBI with this case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

