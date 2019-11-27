Family restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal

Michelle King and her family said they're grateful for how they've survived as a small business in Helenwood, between Huntsville and Oneida, in Scott County. After six years in business, King said it is on her heart to offer a free Thanksgiving dinner this year - and to invite anyone who wants to attend.

The project has become a combination of business preparations on Wednesday before the holiday, along with volunteers offering to help serve during the meal. The restaurant, RaeZack's Bar & Grill, will be closed for normal business hours. But they'll be opening their doors from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for this ministry.

King said the preparations include a starting point for cooking, for instance, "I'm starting with 25 5-pound turkey breasts;" however, she planned to cook more overnight as Thanksgiving approached. She and restaurant employees have been peeling potatoes, loading up pans of green beans and serving up portion sizes of coleslaw. As for hard numbers of estimated guests, without reservations, King said she's leaving the numbers up to God.

"The Lord knows how many's coming and I think He's gonna multiply this food to feed however many we need. I've prayed about it and I feel like it's gonna be enough," said King.

Raezack's Grill & Deli is located at 14428 Scott Highway (U.S. Highway 27) in Helenwood.

