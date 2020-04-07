Blount Memorial Hospital gives son personal equipment to say goodbye to dying father

The Maryville community is mourning a long-time Vol super fan after his death on April 3.

The family of 79-year-old Clyde Roberts Jr. told WVLT News reporter Gwendolyn Ducre that he was in perfect health before getting the virus.

"The damage that this virus did to his body, was directly responsible for what happened to him. It was out of nowhere. He was healthy as a horse," his son, Todd, said. His family said Clyde fought for his life and "wasn't ready to go."

Todd said that his father died at Blount Memorial Hospital where they gave him personal protective equipment so he could say goodbye to his dying father.

Roberts was well-known in the community as a Vol super fan. He's held a 40-year seat at Neyland Stadium. His seat was seat 16 in section Y10, row 55.

“He loved his Vols, and he was one of those people-how they went, he went," Todd said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.