Family searches for answers in deadly shooting of TSU freshman

The deadly shooting of a Tennessee State University student remains a mystery while family and friends search for answers.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported, Rickey Scott, 19, was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a dorm room on campus, and his killer is still on the run.

The TSU freshman was rushed to TriStar Centennial Medical Center for what was thought to be a medical issue, according to Nashville Metro Police.

When Scott arrived at the hospital, medical staff realized he had been shot. Officials said Scott was then rushed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police said they were not involved in the case until l1 p.m. Sunday. Officials said it is not clear as to why police were not immediately notified.

Detectives said they believe Scott was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday, nearly an hour before he was taken to the hospital.

Multiple people were interviewed and officials said they have reviewed campus surveillance video.

Officials issued a search warrant at the dorm room on Sunday but said they were still unable to locate the gun.

Family friend, Shonda Hakim, told WTVF reporters, Scott was looking forward to going to college and was a good kid who loved to play sports.

"It was good time seeing them progressing in life and doing the right things," said Hakim. "Someone made a really huge mistake taking his life. He didn't deserve it and we have to find out who did it."

Hakim told WTVF Scott had a younger sister and was very close to his family. Scott went to high school in Michigan before coming to Nashville for college.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information can share it anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 615-742-7463.

