Family seeks answers after worker dies at FedEx hub in Memphis

Troy McClanton is having trouble accepting the death of his 23-year-old son, Duntate Young, who died in an accident early Wednesday at the FedEx hub at the airport.

Troy McClanton is having trouble accepting the death of his 23-year-old son, Duntate Young. (Source: WMC/Gray News)

"He was here a couple of days ago in the den asleep. I wish right now I could wake him up. I wish I woke him up just to tell him how much I love him,” said Troy McClanton, Young’s father.

McClanton says his son had only worked at FedEx for a month.

The Memphis Fire Department received the call at 2:25 a.m..

At this point it is not clear how the father of two young sons died. Young's father received information from his son's friends who work at the hub saying a 7,000 pound container fell.

“I heard he got crushed, his leg got caught, but I’m not hearing anything from FedEx about what happened," said McClanton.

McClanton said his son actually worked for a temporary agency called Volt Workforce Solutions. But he said Volt told him it wasn’t clear what happened.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.

McClanton says his son was a wonderful person.

"Duntate is a mild-mannered young man. My wife and I raised him to be correct. He was not a troublemaker. He was an easy going individual. He loved people,” said McClanton.

McClanton, who is a pastor, said his son played drums in the church.

“My last moment with him was at another church gathering that was the last time I saw him,” said McClanton.

Troy McClanton wants just one thing now that his son is gone.

“Everybody is devastated by what has happened. Everybody wants to know the same thing that I want to know, how did this happen," said McClanton.

FedEx said the company is waiting on confirmation from authorities on the cause of death.

FedEx also said in part, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member at the Memphis hub. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

Copyright 2019 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.