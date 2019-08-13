Family with special needs asked to leave Outback Steakhouse over noise complaint

A family was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse in Maryland after employees said their special needs son was at the center of a noise complaint, according to a report from USA Today.

The restaurant gave the family credit for $20, but Amanda Braun said she's not likely to use the credit.

According to a Facebook post from Braun, her four-year-son. Killian, has a neuroloical condition called Childhood Apraxia of Speech.

"This gentleman said that he received a noise complaint for my child," Braun wrote on Facebook. "He said that he was very uncomfortable coming to our table to tell us that but unfortunately we needed to finish our meals and leave. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I was in total shock!"

