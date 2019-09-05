Fan questions Pruitt's passion during weekly radio show

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt made his weekly trip to Calhoun's on the River to answer questions from Vol Network personnel as well as Vol nation.

Tennessee Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt takes questions from fans. / Source: (WVLT)

The head coach started the night by telling his listening audience and the fans gathered at Calhoun's that, "what we saw throughout fall camp is not necessarily what we saw last Saturday night."

In what was a telling sign about what needs to be fixed coach Pruitt said of his players, "we have a lot of guys that Tennessee means a lot to them and some guys who are still trying to figure it out."

Then came a question from one of the callers who asked Pruitt if he was able to bring passion to the program. His answer was quick and decisive saying, "well absolutely, if you check over the years the teams that I've coached played the right way, not all the time, and I don't think anybody's ever done right all the time. One time I happen to be on the sideline when we lost to Louisiana Monroe when I was coaching in Tuscaloosa. So when you do things the right way, it's easier to have a little more passion and a little more fun comes with it."

