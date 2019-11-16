Fans get ready for Garth Brooks' stadium tour at Neyland

Groups of fans are hanging outside of Neyland Stadium before the Garth Brooks concert Saturday night.

Source: (WVLT)

Concert goers got the chance to tailgate outside before the start of the concert.

The concert is expected to bring 80,000 fans from all over the world.

Brooks is expected to start the Saturday night concert at seven p.m.

More information about the Garth Brooks concert being held at Neyland can be found by clicking here.

