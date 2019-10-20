Fans react after Jeremy Pruitt tugs Guarantano's facemask

Updated: Sun 11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — It's a play that won't soon be forgotten.

As the Vols tried to push their way to the goal line in Tuscaloosa, a fumble by Jarret Guarantano at the 1-yard-line led to a 100-yard dash by Alabama to the opposite endzone.

However, it's not that game-changing mistake that's drawing criticism on Twitter, but Coach Jeremy Pruitt's reaction.

As Guarantano walked to the sideline, cameras caught Pruit "tug" his facemask. A move that some are calling too physical.

During the press conference following the game, Pruitt did not mince words when it comes to his thoughts on the play.

"The fumble really pissed me off after we had put together a good drive," he said.

Others on Twitter said they feel the reaction was warranted.

Some people have theorized that Gurantano "went rogue" and called his own number on the play, arguing that such a decision would warrant a strong reaction from Pruitt, but the coach did not give an explanation.

