Fans react after Jeremy Pruitt tugs Guarantano's facemask

It's a play that won't soon be forgotten.

As the Vols tried to push their way to the goal line in Tuscaloosa, a fumble by Jarret Guarantano at the 1-yard-line led to a 100-yard dash by Alabama to the opposite endzone.

However, it's not that game-changing mistake that's drawing criticism on Twitter, but Coach Jeremy Pruitt's reaction.

As Guarantano walked to the sideline, cameras caught Pruit "tug" his facemask. A move that some are calling too physical.

It’s alarming the number of you out there who think it’s OK for a coach to put his hands on a player’s facemask. Get a clue. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 20, 2019

Just catching up on this Jeremy Pruitt/face mask situation from last night & it’s funny seeing ppl who disagreed w/ Pruitt’s actions being called ‘soft’ & ‘snowflakes’ lol....everybody is a tough guy nowadays I see — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 20, 2019

If Guarantano free-lanced the QB sneak, I don't blame Pruitt for being steamed at him and benching him. Still needs to keep his hands off his facemask. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 20, 2019

During the press conference following the game, Pruitt did not mince words when it comes to his thoughts on the play.

"The fumble really pissed me off after we had put together a good drive," he said.

Others on Twitter said they feel the reaction was warranted.

Pruitt could have suplexed JG and I wouldn’t have cared. Facemask tug (and “tug” may be too strong of a word) is a less-than-zero issue, IMO. — Houston Kress (@VolRumorMill) October 20, 2019

No, Pat, no. He had every right to tug the face mask briefly. Go back and watch prior exchanges between the two. JG has a history of dismissing Pruitt. Message had to be sent. Don’t be that guy, Forde. https://t.co/rASUQjNdU4 — Seth Stokes (@SethStokesWORD) October 20, 2019

Why? If that were me, Guarantano wouldn’t have a facemask. Pruitt showing great restraint, IMO. https://t.co/ORvEiTrRZO — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 20, 2019

Imma just be real with some of y’all... if you’re “offended” by #Pruitt giving his QB’s face mask a little tug, you are Charmin soft and your children will be failures. Allow the next generation the CHANCE to accept discipline before deciding that they are too fragile for it. — Billy Ellison (@SpursupBill) October 20, 2019

Some people have theorized that Gurantano "went rogue" and called his own number on the play, arguing that such a decision would warrant a strong reaction from Pruitt, but the coach did not give an explanation.

