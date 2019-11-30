Fantasy of Trees parking restricted on campus due to Vols game

Fantasy of Trees visitors will have fewer parking options on Saturday.

Parking will be restricted in several lots on campus because of the University of Tennessee football game Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy of Trees parking will not be available in the areas of 11th Street garage, Fort Kidd and a portion of World's Fair Park. In addition, football permit holders occupy spaces in the Locust Street garage.

Fantasy of Trees will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Important message regarding PARKING for Fantasy of Trees on Saturday, November 30: https://t.co/EGnxCMxc9A pic.twitter.com/HwSvfyrT4R — Fantasy of Trees (@FantasyOfTrees) November 30, 2019

