Fantasy of Trees returns to Knoxville in 2019

The fantasy of Trees is set to kickoff in Knoxville Wednesday-Sunday, November 27 - December 1, 2019, at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The proceeds from Fantasy of Trees benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Knoxville's only not-for-profit Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center. In 34 years, the Fantasy of Trees has raised more than $8.5 million to provide much-needed medical equipment for children served by East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Since the first Fantasy of Trees in 1985 that welcomed 13,125 visitors, Knoxville's annual festival of trees has hosted well over one million people.

A preview party is set for November 26. Tickets are available to purchase here.

