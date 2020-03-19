Farm fresh food delivered to your doorstep

For people who don't want to leave their homes and worry about grocery shopping, a company wants to help them eat fresh.

Source: WVLT

HATponics

is a Lenoir City-based vegetable farm. It uses water and fish waste to fertilize and grow crops.

"We're small farms so there's not many hands touching it. We have two farmers here who harvest. And they both wear gloves. And as soon as they harvest it, it goes into a bag and it's out for deliveries," said Taylor Fatheree, HATFresh Director of Product Development.

They have partnered with other farms to sell vegetables, meat, eggs and honey. People can order online People can order online and get it delivered to their doorstep.

"This is a big problem for farms right now, we've got all this produce, and we have this whole greenhouse," explained Fatheree, "So for us we've got to keep selling produce. And so if we can get this out the door and help other farms do the same, maybe we can help the economy move forward a little bit."

Food partners include: Old Bailey Farms,4 Corners Ranch and Half Ridge Farm, all East Tennessee operations.

"This is just another opportunity for us to help the community. We hope this passes quickly as everyone else does. But we are going to do our best to help keeping people fed during this time," said Fatheree.

Food drop offs are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.

Deliveries are made in a 30 mile radius from HATponics headquarters.

They also offer pick up for those who do not live nearby, but do not want to shop at a grocery store.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

