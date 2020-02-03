Farm program digs deep to retrain people in recovery

A farm turned nonprofit is digging deep to help men and women rebuild their lives. The nonprofit is also looking for community support to continue its mission.

Century Harvest Farms promotes sustainable farming while teaching agricultural and culinary skills.

The farm offers a 40-day training program for people who have overcome addiction or other life problems and are ready to build new skills.

Farm projects include raising cattle, growing row crops and raising hens for eggs. Inside a USDA kitchen, students can learn specialized food preparation skills with grass-fed beef.

Co-founder and CEO Jen McMahon explained, "The reason why it's so important for people to show out is because we have to cover the costs of everything we do for individuals. We pay for childcare, which we know is really expensive. We pay for transportation for them to get to and from our farm. We pay for their lunches every single day that they're here at our farm. We pay for their equipment. We pay for their t-shirts. Anything that they could possibly need to be successful within their career path."

The Foundation has several events coming up in February.

