Farmers get creative after frost, during Coronavirus

East Tennessee farmers like Charlie and Stevie Zavels of Corryton are the bedrock of our community.

This year is the 40th opening season for the Oak Ridge Farmers' Market. / Source: WVLT News

Business has changed recently with new challenges - like the Nourish Farmers Market no longer accepting cash.

"We've had a lot of people excited because I grow the produce. I pick the produce. I bring it. And I sell it to them. And so they like that because I'm the only person that's touched it. All the way from the ground all the way to their bag. They take it home and so they like that that a lot," said Charlie.

Farmers like him know better than anyone that the weather has been erratic and has impacted farmers in the region.

"It rained every day for two months straight. So that was a pain trying to get stuff planted to begin with. Then we got some stuff planted and now it's turned cold again."

Zavels planted two acres of potatoes recently and lost it all due to Wednesday night's frost.

"That will set you back a couple more weeks on potato growing."

Even with social distancing and the cold weather some farmers are thriving. Take half Ridge Farm and Kristina Kenny: she sold enough pork in 1 to 2 weeks to make up for 3 to 4 months of traditional business.