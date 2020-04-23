Farmers markets open with social distancing guidelines

East Tennessee farmers markets are staying open with new social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: WVLT

“We really felt it was important to continue to offer food access to the community in a setting we hope is safer than a grocery store,” Daniel Isenbrey, with Nourish Knoxville, said.

The New Harvest market had its opening day Thursday. Farmers markets are considered essential under the governor's stay at home order. The market opened with a handful of customers.

Katy Ross said, “It’s mixed feelings — exciting because I get out of the house, but disheartening because you see the reality we’re living in.”

The market opened under several social distancing guidelines:

-Only one person from each household was allowed in

-Half the usual vendors filled the parking lot

-Each vendor was spaced out

-Each vendor wore masks and gloves

-Vendors were encourage to accept alternative payments including online or credit/debit card instead of cash

-Hand sanitizer stations placed throughout

For some farmers, these markets are their only source of income. That was the case for Thompson Farm in New Tazewell.

Cody Thompson said, “It’s very important to us because the majority of our sales in the farm happen at markets.” Daniel Isenbrey said, “For a lot of farmers — these markets represent their entire business model. Losing out on something like this could be catastrophic.”

The New Horizon Farmers' Market, off Washington Pike in East Knoxville, is now open every Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m. through September.

