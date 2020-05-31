Farragut children's cooking studio opens during pandemic

Flour Power opened its' doors as scheduled on May 15th. The Farragut franchise owner Kelly Longmire said the cooking studio is a way for children and adults to learn new skills while having a good time.

"It's not gourmet cooking. It's just for fun. We're teaching kids math, science and chemistry."

Longmire says since opening, enrollment for the summer camp has been doing well.

Each week, the studio holds different events catering to Adults and children. To learn more about Flour Power, and to look at upcoming events click here.

