Farragut Middle School students place in National Science Bowl

Over the weekend 8th graders from Farragut Middle School competed in the Department of Energy National Science Bowl.

The school is now listed as one of the top 16 middle schools in the country. Team members Caleb Han, George Hu, Chris Keum, Nick Yan and Vivaan Singhvi, will bring home $1,000 for Farragut Middle School's science department.

Kathy Browning, Farragut Middle's Science Bowl Coach, says she is extremely thrilled of her team's accomplishment.

"They always make me cry when I talk about how hard they work. They didn't have to do it. But they worked really hard studying and continuing on."

The DOE says they created the National Science Bowl almost 30 years ago, to encourage students in math and science. Over the years, the organization reports over 325,000 students participating in the competition.