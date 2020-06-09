Advertisement

Farragut Middle School students place in National Science Bowl

(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over the weekend 8th graders from Farragut Middle School competed in the Department of Energy National Science Bowl.

The school is now listed as one of the top 16 middle schools in the country. Team members Caleb Han, George Hu, Chris Keum, Nick Yan and Vivaan Singhvi, will bring home $1,000 for Farragut Middle School's science department.

Kathy Browning, Farragut Middle's Science Bowl Coach, says she is extremely thrilled of her team's accomplishment.

"They always make me cry when I talk about how hard they work. They didn't have to do it. But they worked really hard studying and continuing on."

The DOE says they created the National Science Bowl almost 30 years ago, to encourage students in math and science. Over the years, the organization reports over 325,000 students participating in the competition.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 43 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Latest News

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 43 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.