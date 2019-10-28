Farragut community rallies for teen to get kidney transplant

One Farragut teen was placed on a kidney transplant list after discovering his kidney is functioning at just 14 percent.

Kincaid Eaker, 13, was diagnosed at birth with a chronic kidney disease called Polycystic Kidney Disease, so his family knew he would eventually need a transplant.

After his mother died in 2016, Kincaid not only lost his mom, but his only chance at a family donor, as his mother was his only match. He and his older sister Olivia left their Georgia home and moved in with their grandparents around the Christmas holidays in 2016.

"He was 10 years old when his mother lost her life and from the back seat coming back from her funeral he says, 'Mamaw what am I going to do because my momma was going to give me her kidney' and I said honey I don't know, but we're not going to worry about, there will be one." said Elaine Touton, Kincaid's grandmother. "So we're just trying to put him at ease because even at ten he was realizing that."

Kincaid attends Farragut Middle School where he is a member of the swim team.

During his time at the middle school, Kincaid gained many caring friends. After learning of Kincaid's medical history, the parents of his closest friends, Taryn and Chris Smith, are donating the proceeds from their local handyman business, 'Smith Handyman Business' towards Kincaid's medical expenses during from November 18-27th.

"Its a strain for them and so we want the communities here to support them through this so we just want to help as much as we can." said Chris Smith. "They need to feel loved and like they're not alone in this." said Taryn Smith.

Since Kincaid has been placed on a donor list, his late mother's best friend, Brandy Love has created a GoFundMe page, where the community has already come together and started donating. Love resides in Georgia, where Kincaid originally lived with his mother.

Kincaid needs a type 'A' or 'O' blood donor. If you would like to help out the family through organ donation, you can fill out a form here to see if you are a match.

