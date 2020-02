Farragut and Hardin Valley split their two regular season matchups this year.

You wouldn't know that, however, by watching Thursday night's district game between the two cross-town rivals.

Farragut won the elimination game 73-50.

Farragut advances to play Maryville on Friday night in the district semifinals.

William Blount's boys team also advanced to the semifinal round in Class AAA, District 4.

