Farragut middle school student sailing in style

Labor Day marks the end of summer for many people, but for one middle schooler, his sailing season is just beginning.

The fall marks the beginning of the sailing season since the wind picks up.

12-year-old Nicholas Snyder took a break from homework to clean his new sailboat.

"Well, I love these boats in general. So it's just great to come down here and spend time with this boat. It sounds a little weird, but I just really, really enjoy it," said Nicholas Snyder.

He was waxing it at Concord Yacht Club earlier Monday afternoon.

For four years, he's been racing single person sail boats.

He now has a special sailboat. One he got on Saturday was used in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Nicholas said he's still getting his feet wet with the sport but is learning tons.

"I've always been a person who tries new things. So I decided to try it. I loved it. It was amazing, came back ever since," said Nicholas Snyder.

He has big goals--to try to sail in the Olympics one day.

For now, he'll keep racing locally, but you never know!

