Farragut welcomes holiday season with LIGHT THE PARK

The town of Farragut and Shop Farragut welcomed the holiday season with its ninth annual LIGHT THE PARK event on November 25.

The event, held at Founder's Park, was a family friendly event that welcomed Santa Claus. Santa helped Farragut town members by turning on the lights for more than 50 Christmas trees.

The Farragut High School Madrigal Singers, the Concord Brass Quintet, soloists from Farragut's Angela Floyd Schools and the Akima Club Singers were on hand to provide live entertainment.

