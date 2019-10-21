Fashion line features Nashville International Airport's carpet pattern

The carpet at the Nashville International Airport has a reputation and fans of the print no longer have to wait until they travel to see it.

A fashion line now offers nearly two dozen items featuring the pattern seen on Nashville's airport carpet.

The floor covering has an active Instagram account with more than 22,000 followers, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

"I think people are tied to it because it's home, you're back home and people love it," airport spokesperson Shannon Sumrall told WTVF.

The fashion line started with just socks, but as the collection nears its one year anniversary the line has grown to include hoodies, leggings, hats, stilettos, bags and more.

The airport plans to retire the beloved carpet within the next few years.

"We are going to be changing out all the flooring in the airport," Sumrall said to WTVF. "It needs an update. It's for maintenance reasons really."

According to Sumrall, the BNA spends nearly $500,000 a year to keep the carpet clean.

