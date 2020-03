Sevierville police said Dolly Parton Parkway is shut down after a fatal crash Saturday.

Crews began working the scene of the crash around 4 a.m. Saturday. Dolly Parton Parkway is shut down from Ogle Furniture to Tennessee Hot Tubs.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Old Newport Highway. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate direction of travel.

Officials said the road is likely to be open by 9 a.m.

