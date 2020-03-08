Shooting leaves one dead at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta

Atlanta Police confirmed to CBS 46 that one person has been shot and killed outside of Lenox Square Mall Sunday evening.

The deadly shooting happened outside of the mall's Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

"The shooting is the latest at the mall after a Macy's worker was shot in the parking deck of Lenox Square in December. Then in January, two people were arrested after an officer-involved shooting at the mall," CBS 46 reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS 46. All rights reserved.