Suspect charged after fatal stabbing in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department has charged a man after a fatal stabbing occurred at 418 N. Broadway, near downtown Knoxville.

The officers responded to the incident Friday afternoon. Once they arrived they were able to detain the suspect, 67-year-old Ralph Atkins, at the scene.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

"Atkins has been charged with Second Degree Murder and booked into the Knox County Detention Center. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and the Violent Crimes Unit is proceeding in its investigation," according to KPD.

