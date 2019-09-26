Father, 5-year-old son killed in Knox County motorcycle crash

A father and his five-year-old son were killed in a motorcycle crash on September 18.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Earnest Lynn Hance Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle on Tipton Station Road. His son, Earnest Lynn Hance III, 5 was a passenger.

The motorcycle crossed the yellow line and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Investigators said the 5-year-old's helmet was not properly worn.

According to a GoFundMe posted to raise money for funeral expenses, Hance had picked up his son and was driving him home from school when the crash happened.

"He was such a vibrant and full of life little boy," says the post.

