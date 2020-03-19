NC father accused in 100 mph hit-and-run that killed son

A North Carolina man was taken into custody after being accused in a 100 mph hit-and-run that killed his son, investigators said.

WFMY reported that Roderick White was taken into custody on an unrelated issue and warrants were obtained against him in connection to the crash.

Investigators said. on March 8, White was driving over 100 mph while impaired. Police said White crashed into several trees and a fence. His 18-year-old son died as a result of the crash. Police said several other people were injured in the crash.

WFMY reported that White faces charges of 1 count of Second Degree Murder, 4 counts of Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle While DWI, 1 count of Felony Hit-and-Run Involving Death, 1 count of Driving While Impaired, 1 count of Driving While Licensed Revoked after Impaired Driving Revocation, and 1 count of Speeding 103 mph in a 45 mph zone.

