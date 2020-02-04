Father accused of abuse after 1-year-old overdoses on heroin

The father of a 1-year-old boy has been accused of negligent child abuse after authorities say the boy overdosed on heroin.

News outlets report 26-year-old Luis Castellon made his first court appearance Monday in Fayetteville.

Cumberland County deputies say the child was administered naloxone Jan. 1 after he was found not breathing in a home in Roseboro.

A search of the home turned up at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue.

A district judge rejected a request for a higher bond for Castellon. He's been ordered not to have contact with minors.

He has bonded out of jail. He had no comment when leaving court Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/4/2020 1:53:34 AM (GMT -5:00)