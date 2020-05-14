Ala. father charged in connection to choking death of toddler

A father in Alabama has been arrested following the death of his 2-year-old son Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Demetric Hampton, Jr.

"Deputies were called to the 1600 block of 6th Ave N in Center Point Wednesday around 12 a.m. about a child not breathing. The parents told deputies that the boy was eating when he began to choke," reported WBRC.

The child was taken to a children's hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned from medical personnel that the boy had multiple injuries. The coroner confirmed these reports.

Demetric Hampton, Sr., 26, has been charged with murder. There is no bond.

