Father of Seymour toddler who drowned in tub gives impact statement

Matthew Carriker gave victim impact statement in court Monday after his wife Bethanie, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child neglect.

Calliope Grace Carriker died after being left unattended in a bathtub. / Source: (Matthew Carriker)

She received two sentences of 25 years behind bars to be served concurrently.

The Carricker's 15-month-old drowned and 19-day-old infant was hospitalized in critical condition after being left unattended in a bathtub in May.

Previous story: Newborn released from hospital after being found in Seymour bathtub

"Caliope Grace Carriker, deceased, is my daughter," said Carriker. "Penelope Louise Carriker, alive, is my daughter. When water evaporates it leaves behind minerals, and I search for those minerals every day.

Sometimes I find them. They aren’t physical. They’re memories. And those memories live everywhere. Places mean different things to different people. I found our memories in the mountains. I’ve found our memories on the coast. I’ve found our memories at the lake. Penelope will not know her sister but she will know of her. Calliope's fingerprints are still in the house from invisible markers not held correctly.

Or maybe they were held correctly. Maybe that’s just how you’re supposed to hold them. With joy and happiness and fun. I know where to find Calliope when I need her, and I need her often.

We had two mirrors, and two car seats on two headrests. Two girls, two sisters, my two daughters. As a man and a father and a husband, that’s the most I could have ever asked for. Now there is one mirror on one headrest. I’m learning how to live again without the most important people in my life. With a new life that needs protecting and with a life that I failed to protect. I know all the details. I had questions and I wanted an explanation, but I don’t need that anymore.

For a brief moment, Penelope and Calliope overlapped as living beings. 19 days to be exact. Almost three weeks as big sister and little sister. Calliope loved Penelope so much. She kissed her, stroked her hair, touched her gently. She knew without being told that Penelope was delicate and that she needed to be nurtured and cared for. She stepped into her role instinctively and immediately.

I lived at Children’s Hospital for two weeks. I held Calliope's lifeless body there. I begged her to wake up. I sat in the floor and rocked her. Told her I was sorry for not being there when she needed me most. I saw the blood suctioned from Penelope’s lungs day after day. I heard the doctor’s tell me not to get my hopes up. I saw the sadness in the nurses’ faces and I felt the cold reality of the situation.

I support the District Attorney’s decision. I support 25 years at 85% served. It will never be enough. Calliope will never come back, but this will allow Penelope to grow up. Possibly have a new family, and maybe not miss out on all the happy memories that Calliope will miss out on.

I’m running out of pictures and videos. There will never be another picture or video of Calliope and that’s not fair. For Penelope, this will be normal. This will be life. She will know about her sister, she will have questions about her mother, it’s my job to be here for her. To be her rock when she feels like this is her fault when she feels the guilt of life while Calliope has death.

Things will just be, they will just be for her. She will know her sister will be in an urn and that urn will be in our house. She will know that she is alive and she will know that Calliope is dead and that will be normal for her.

I’ve not made my peace with letting go and I never will. Calliope Grace Carriker was my saving grace. When I was face down in the ditch Calliope crawled down, put me on her tiny shoulders and pulled me back into the light. She saved my life, she made me whole. Calliope the martyr will usher in a wave of hope for children stuck in the worst and violent situations, and she will save them like she saved me.

Calliope meant so much to me I had to do something, so I created a non-profit called Caliope Cares Inc.. I found it too hard and too long to collect all the free resources there are locally for parents in need. You can go to CalliopeCares.org for more information.

Calliope would have protected her sister if she could have. She would have protected every child if she could have, and in her death she will. In her death, a radiant beaming, glowing movement will wash over those in need Calliope will continue to live. Her story will save lives, for she was the martyr we should have never had.

She was the answer to every question I had. She was the air and the blood and the sweat and the tears and she always will be. A good friend said to me, not even a few days after everything happened, to some degree we survive, and then eventually, hopefully, we begin to live again. Because when water evaporates it leaves behind minerals. I’ll continue looking for the minerals every day and sometimes I’ll find them."

Previous story: Seymour mom sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in bathtub drownin