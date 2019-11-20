Father, sister arrested after child's finger is reportedly cut off

Knoxville officials said two people were arrested after a child called police and stated that her part of her finger had been cut off.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Walker Springs Road on Monday, Nov. 18 after receiving a call from a victim who said that her sister attacked her with scissors and reportedly cut off the tip of her right pinky finger.

The victim told officials the incident happened while her father was driving them down Hardin Valley Road. She continued to tell officers that her father pulled over and made her sister get out of the car and they left.

The sister was identified as Sarah Peter, 18. Peter was arrested and faces charges of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

According to reports, the father told the victim he would take her to the hospital, but later decided he would take her home and "just deal with it there."

The victim told officers her father drove off after taking her home.

Police said the father was not at the scene when they arrived at the home. The victim was taken to East Tennessee Children's hospital for treatment.

The father later returned to the home and officers said the car had been cleaned and towels were reportedly thrown in the trash in the garage.

The father was identified as Emmanuel Peter Bali Lokure, 46. He was arrested and faces charges of child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Officials said a report of the incident was made to the Department of Child Services.

