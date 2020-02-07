Knoxville dance strengthens father-daughter bond

Valentine's Day is still a week away, but many Knoxville men had a night out, but not with their wives.

Father's across Knoxville took their daughters to the Cokesbury United Methodist Annual, Father-Daughter Dance Friday evening.

"It's the father, daughter dance we're real excited for it we've come either 16 or 17 years in a row," Maury Ford said.

The Ford sisters have attended the dance for nearly 17 years in a row.

"We have a lot of fun too, just the girls getting together dancing with our dad," Anna Ford said.

For many families, the dance is more than just a fun night out, but a chance to create a stronger bond.

Olivia Gibson and her father said they look forward to the event all year long. The two even go out to dinner together on the day of the dance.

"Her relationship with just me and her is important, that regardless of what happens in life she's always going to be my little girl," Fred Gibson said.

Many fathers see the dance as a chance to make a lasting impression on their daughters.

"I also want to model what they should look for in a date and treat them like the princess that they are," Maury Ford said. "Hopefully that's why they keep wanting to come back with me."

