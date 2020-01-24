Father's gun goes off while playing with son, both shot in the head

An Indiana man and his four-year-old son were shot in the head after the man's concealed weapon accidentally discharged while the two were play-wrestling, investigators said.

CNN reported that the two were playing in their home in Bloomington when the 36-year-old man's gun slipped out from his back and went off. The child and the man sustained gunshot wounds to the head, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the four-year-old died after being in critical condition at a local children's hospital in Bloomington. The father is expected to recover.

The sheriff's office did not say whether the father would face charges.

