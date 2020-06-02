Fauci: US should have 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate by end of 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a member of the White House COVID-19 task force, said the United States should have 100 million doses of one coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

CNN reported Fauci said this during a live question and answer session with the Journal of the American Medical Association, adding, "Then, by the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple hundred million doses."

The vaccine, made by Moderna in a partner ship with the NIAID should go into the final stage of trials in volunteers by mid-summer.

“The real business end of this all will be the Phase III that starts in the first week of July, hopefully, “ Fauci said. “We want to get as many datapoints as we can.”

This phase, called Phase III, will involve about 30,000 people, CNN reported and will be tested in people between the ages of 18 and 55, as well as in the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

“It’s going to be the entire spectrum,” Fauci said.

Fauci said Phase II of the trial started a few days ago with a few hundred volunteers involved. The plan, he said according to CNN, is to manufacture doses of the vaccine before it is clear that it works, so 100 million doses will be available by November or December. That way, he said, if it does work, the vaccine can be deployed quickly.

CNN reported Fauci added that scientists should have enough data by the end of the year to know if the vaccine works. Another trial in the UK is following a similar schedule, and a handful of other vaccine studies should begin in one or two months, he said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates we have with different platforms, that we are going to have a vaccine that will make it deployable,” Fauci said.

