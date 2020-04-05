FedEx CEO takes major pay cut during COVID-19 pandemic

The CEO, chairman and founder of FedEx is taking a major pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission shows Fred Smith took a 91 percent reduction in his base salary for the next six months.

Smith's pay will reduce from $115,402 to $10,728 per month unit Sept. 30. After taxes, that will result in $1 per pay period.

The decision was approved by the independent members of the board of directors of FedEx after Smith requested the pay reduction, according to documents.

FedEx also disclosed in the SEC document that it notified lenders on March 18 about its plans to borrow $1.5 billion from a 364-day credit agreement.

