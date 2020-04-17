FedEx driver saves the day after COVID-19 cancels North Carolina couple's dream wedding

A North Carolina couple, Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins had to give up their dream wedding in Hawaii due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still had an unforgettable wedding day thanks to a FedEx driver with a special delivery.

Wedding photographs tell love stories and photographers get a front row seat.

"I've shot extravagant weddings with tons of people. This literally had five people and it's probably the most special wedding I've ever photographed," said Amy Shores, owner of Seaside Topsail Photography.

It wasn't the ceremony Kulenic and Perkins planned.

According to WNCN, the couple packed their suitcases, printed their boarding passes and written vows for their April 10 wedding in Hawaii. Then the coronavirus canceled their cruise, prevented the reception and even temporarily closed the company making Dylan's wedding band.

"Everything fell apart," said Kulenic.

It didn't stop their wedding.

Kulenic added she was very determined to get married on April 10.

The couple planned a ceremony on the North Carolina coast, keeping the wedding group small as the governor ordered.

The couple was thrilled to find out the day before the wedding that the company making Dylan's ring reopened and would overnight ship the ring.

There was just one problem, the ceremony was at 3 p.m. and the ring was expected to arrive by 4:30 p.m.

"As we are getting ready to go down to the beach the bride said could you please put a note on the front door for the FedEx man," said Shores. "I put in capital letters, 'You have the ring.'

FedEx driver Joe Engel, headed toward the beach where the couple was exchanging vows. Kulenic ran toward Engel when she saw him.

"We kind of met down the beach and I just handed it over to her and said congratulations," said Engel. It was a picture-perfect moment. "I immediately turned and faced the camera and I just started snapping away," said Shores.

Engel said he was just doing his job. "I'm so happy that they had a great wedding and I didn't ruin it by being the last-minute ring bearer," he joked.

Kulenic says she is so grateful for Engel and everyone who made the wedding a success. "I can't thank him enough for what he did; I can't thank Harlan diamonds enough they didn't have to overnight it," she said.

It's a moment in kindness forever captured in photographs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WNCN. All rights reserved.

