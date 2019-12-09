Federal judge denies government's motion to dismiss wildfire trial

A federal judge will allow a civil case involving Gatlinburg wildfire victims to continue after denying the government's motion to dismiss the case due to lack of jurisdiction.

Sevier County residents, including Michael Reed, Brittany N. Hyre Anculle, Brittany Adkins and James L. England, Jr. are suing the National Park Service, saying it was "negligent in several respects relating to their response to the wildfire, which burned within the Park for several days before spreading to Gatlinburg," according to court documents.

Fourteen people died in the 2016 wildfires.

