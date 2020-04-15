Federal lawsuit claims Gov. Beshear violated religious freedoms

A federal lawsuit was filed against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear claiming that his orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 violated religious freedom.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by three people who said they received quarantine orders after they attended an in-person Easter service at a Louisville church.

The lawsuit claims some of Beshear's restrictions were unconstitutional.

The lawsuit claims three plaintiffs with ‘sincerely held religious beliefs,’ and for whom ‘in-person attendance is central to their faith,’ had their religious rights violated on Easter weekend. The lawsuit details how the governor has made restrictions and shut down several businesses across Kentucky, but claims that this is one of the only states where in-person services have been banned.

"The bottom line is they are not quarantining, they are not experiencing those symptoms whatsoever," attorney Chris Wiest told WKYT. "We don’t think they’ve got it or have gotten it from that service. I mean, anyone at a supermarket could’ve gotten it."

The plaintiffs have refused to quarantine, and say neither they nor anyone else at the service displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

