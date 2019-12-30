Feeding the world through sustainable agriculture

A Lenoir City man is using fish waste, hoping to feed millions worldwide living in food deserts.

"Had no idea that this little gold mine was in our community," said Christie McDaneld.

She has been buying locally grown produce from HATponics from its food truck.

In Lenoir City there's a green house growing fresh food for people living in East Tennessee.

Some have the luxury to pick up veggies once a week.

"Home is where they don't have to think about one more thing. It's here--fresh produce," said Taylor Fatheree, Director of Product Development with HATponics.

"Anyone in the area can actually order directly online and pick up a box, pick up some basil, pick up some arugula and actually participate in helping feed these other programs around the world," explained Ryan Cox, the founder and CEO of HATponics.

Here's how it works: "It's the natural balance of an environment that allows for the plants to clean the water for the fish and the fish to provide the fertilizer for the plants and the balanced ecosystem," said Cox.

Shipping everything needed to farm fresh food across the globe.

"We engage with populations in distress around the world to provide sustainable agriculture solutions to give them food," said Cox.

Working with the UN to make sure countries or cities can afford the operation before going there.

"It's a fully solar and wind powered, off-grid system can literally feed about 150 to 200 people every day for the rest of their lives," explained Cox.

About seven million people worldwide have been fed from HATponics.

Cox's goal for 2030 is to feed 30 million people.

