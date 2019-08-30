Fentress County traffic stop uncovers crack, opioids, other drugs

The Fentress County Sheriff's Office said two people are behind bars after deputies discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, deputies pulled over Melissa Byrd and Dallas Lavender for a traffic violation then found 9.8 grams of marijuana, .5 grams of cocaine, .4 grams of crack cocaine, 5 units of acid, and 3 oxycodone pills inside the car.

Deputies said they also found $12,607 in cash.

Byrd and Lavender were taken into custody on drug charges and booked into the Fentress County Jail.

