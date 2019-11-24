Festival of Trees to make a difference in Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg Festival of Trees will open up on Wednesday with the goal to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains at the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

Source: (WVLT)

The Boys & Girls Club serves more than 1600 youth in Sevier County by providing a safe place for the kids to learn and grow each day. Last year the Festival of Trees raised $50,000 for the club. $10,000 went to the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation to help with local scholarships.

"It started in 1973 which is amazing and is such a tradition for our community and the roots that were embedded have just grown," said Jessica Will with Festival of Trees. "We've been able to help the Boys and Girls Club as well as the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation with scholarship funds."

More than 85 trees are featured at the Festival of Trees. A kickoff event will be Tuesday, November 26th at Mills Auditorium in Gatlinburg at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are required for the event.

The Festival of Trees officially opens to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will be free until Sunday. The Festival will be open from 10 am to 7 pm Wednesday, November 27th through Saturday, November 30th and on Sunday, December 1st from 10 – 4 pm.

Families are invited to enjoy Breakfast with Santa on November 30th. The Festival will feature a children's craft and play area, entertainment throughout the week, photos with Santa Claus and, of course, the beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths. This year we will also bring back the Gingerbread House Competition.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.