Fifth Third Bank says its banking system is down

A representative for Fifth Third Bank said the bank's system is currently down, but the bank has people working to identify the problem and get it fixed.

The issue is impacting all customers and making it so they can't use their debit cards at businesses, WTOL reported.

Fifth Third's Anna Kolin said if people need cash, they should go to fee-free all-point ATMs throughout the area to withdraw cash from their account.

The bank has no estimate on when the issue will be resolved, but Kolin said they are working urgently to get the system up and running.

“We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Bancorp, Fifth Third's holding company, said.

December 6, 2019

