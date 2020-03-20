Healthy at home family friendly activities you can find online

It's an an anxious time for families in East Tennessee and around the country, as children stay home from school and many parents are working from home. What can you do to ward off boredom and keep the family occupied during this time? We're rounding up the best ideas for you:

Free fitness resources to get you moving at home:

These popular Les Mills workouts are temporarily free to watch from home.

Go Noodle is a fun way to get kids moving, and one they may be familiar with from in-classroom fitness activities at their school.

Sesame Street Grover offers kid-friendly workout videos.

Game Show Fitness on PBS has a quick fitness routine you and your children can move along with.

Planet Fitness offers free at-home workouts via its Facebook page.

Streaming workouts beginning soon from Marvel My Fitness.

Gold's Gym says it will soon be offering workouts via its website.

Free online workout demos from Knoxville-based National Fitness Center.

Watch here for online workouts by Beauty Hunters.

Learn some cool jump rope moves from the Beantown Jumpers on PBS.

Craft kits to purchase locally and assemble at home (some free craft tutorials):

Southern Grace Mercantile

The Pink Pig Pottery Studio

Free books on video:

Scholastic offers free stories to watch and read, for students in various age groups.

Knees Lifted High teaches children the importance of exercise to stay healthy.

CDS's Amazing Books for Children show parents simple activities to do with babies from birth to age three, and remind parents of important developmental milestones.

Project Gutenberg offers more than 60,000 free eBooks you can access from home.

Cool science ideas:

The Smithsonian Science Education Center explains some key science concepts for students and has teaching resources for parents/teachers.

Take a virtual tour with NASA's Langley Research Center.

Watch the live webcam of the beluga whale from the Georgia Aquarium.

National Geographic Kids keeps kids interested wtih videos of polar bears, wolverines and penguins plus at-home science experiments.

More free activities:

PBS Kids is always a treasure trove of free online games, videos and activities to keep young brains active.

