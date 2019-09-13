Fight childhood cancer with Knoxville St. Jude Walk/Run

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is working to end childhood cancer and you can help.

The Knoxville St. Jude Walk/Run is happening on September 21 at World's Fair Park.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists in Knoxville and worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Join WVLT'S Casey Wheeless as she works with the hospital to find a cure for cancer.

