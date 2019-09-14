Fighterfighter injured in West Knox County house fire

Officials with Rural Metro Fire said they're on the scene of a house fire at on Virtue Rd in West Knox County. When crews first got there, they found a fire in a basement extending through the first floor into the attic.

Crews made an aggressive attack, but were pushed back by heat and flames. They were ordered to evacuate the structure due to deteriorating conditions.

One Firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

