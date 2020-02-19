Filing your taxes for free

If you haven't done your taxes yet, you may qualify for free tax prep. Millions of taxpayers qualify, but don't take advantage.

Anyone earning $69,000 or less a year can take advantage of free file. It's a partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance. To get started go to the . IRS Free File site. This is usually best for those with straight forward returns and those claiming the standard deduction.

If you make $56,000 or less or are 60 years and older, you can take advantage of volunteer assistance programs. There are 44 places within 100 miles of Knoxville where you can get free tax prep help.

If you don't qualify for those, take advantage of the free versions of tax prep software. It's worth it to do your research and compare products to see which one you qualify for.

